Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Dutch PM Schoof discusses strengthening ties with PM Modi over phone call

Dutch PM Schoof discusses strengthening ties with PM Modi over phone call

Schoof said that they also discussed about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

India-Netherlands flag
PM Modi called the Netherlands a 'trusted and valued partner'. Image: Shutterstock
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they talked about strengthening relations between the two countries.

Schoof said that they also discussed about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a post on X, Schoof said, "I just had my first phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. We spoke about further strengthening the good relations between the Netherlands and India and about opportunities to work together more closely through a strategic partnership in areas like security, water, green hydrogen, agriculture, semiconductors and healthcare. We also discussed other matters such as the war in Ukraine."

PM Modi called the Netherlands a 'trusted and valued partner'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pleased to speak with PM Dick Schoof. The Netherlands is a trusted & valued partner. We are committed to advance and provide strategic dimension to bilateral ties in diverse sectors including water, agriculture, security, technology, semiconductors and renewable energy."

 

More From This Section

India willing to maintain fruitful communication with China: Ajit Doval

India, China aim for mutually acceptable settlement of boundary issue

Mumbai boat accident: CM Fadnavis announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh

India, China reach six-point consensus to promote peace and stable ties

Anti 'urban-Naxals' Bill re-introduced in Maharashtra, CM stresses its need

When Schoof was sworn in as the Prime Minister, PM Modi congratulated him on July 2 and said he looks forward to closely working to further advance India-Netherlands ties.

He affirmed hope that the two countries would work in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, and new and emerging technology.

"Congratulations Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

 

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947. Year 2022 marked 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH) are 3 priority sectors of cooperation besides technology and innovation, Indian Embassy in Netherlands stated.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Europe's economy to suffer if chaos continues in France, Germany: Experts

Closely-watched climate case in Hague wraps up first week of testimony

Netherlands follows Germany, others in enforcing extra border checks

VIDEO: Israeli fans attacked in Amsterdam after football match; 10 injured

UEFA Nations League: Bosnia vs Germany, Hungary vs Netherlands live timings

Topics :NetherlandsIndia-Netherlands tiesbilateral ties

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story