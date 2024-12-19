Dutch PM Schoof discusses strengthening ties with PM Modi over phone call

The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they talked about strengthening relations between the two countries.

Schoof said that they also discussed about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a post on X, Schoof said, "I just had my first phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. We spoke about further strengthening the good relations between the Netherlands and India and about opportunities to work together more closely through a strategic partnership in areas like security, water, green hydrogen, agriculture, semiconductors and healthcare. We also discussed other matters such as the war in Ukraine."

PM Modi called the Netherlands a 'trusted and valued partner'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pleased to speak with PM Dick Schoof. The Netherlands is a trusted & valued partner. We are committed to advance and provide strategic dimension to bilateral ties in diverse sectors including water, agriculture, security, technology, semiconductors and renewable energy."

When Schoof was sworn in as the Prime Minister, PM Modi congratulated him on July 2 and said he looks forward to closely working to further advance India-Netherlands ties.

He affirmed hope that the two countries would work in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, and new and emerging technology.

"Congratulations Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947. Year 2022 marked 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Today, India and the Netherlands enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH) are 3 priority sectors of cooperation besides technology and innovation, Indian Embassy in Netherlands stated.