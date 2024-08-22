Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years

S Jaishankar
Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation. | Source: X (@DrSJaishankar)
Press Trust of India Warsaw
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation.

"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties with Poland.

Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.


Topics :Narendra ModiPolandPoland India RelationsS Jaishankar

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

