EAM Jaishankar speaks to Qatar PM Al Thani, discusses bilateral agenda

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Thursday and discussed the bilateral agenda between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar, in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Al Thani, appreciated his assessment of the regional situation.

EAM wrote on X, "A warm call with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Appreciated his assessment of the regional situation. Discussed our bilateral agenda."

Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, played a key role in securing Iran's approval for the US-proposed ceasefire in the conflict with Israel, with Al Thani obtaining Tehran's agreement during a phone call with Iranian officials, as reported by Reuters, quoting an official briefed on the negotiation.

ALSO READ: India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability Al Thani's conversation followed Trump's communication with Qatar's Emir, in which the US President informed him that Israel had accepted the ceasefire proposal and requested Doha's assistance in convincing Tehran to agree to the deal, as reported by Reuters. However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel. Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire", he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."