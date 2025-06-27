Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar speaks to Qatar PM Al Thani, discusses bilateral agenda

Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, played a key role in securing Iran's approval for the US-proposed ceasefire in the conflict with Israel

Jun 27 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Thursday and discussed the bilateral agenda between the two nations.

EAM Jaishankar, in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Al Thani, appreciated his assessment of the regional situation.

EAM wrote on X, "A warm call with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Appreciated his assessment of the regional situation. Discussed our bilateral agenda."

Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, played a key role in securing Iran's approval for the US-proposed ceasefire in the conflict with Israel, with Al Thani obtaining Tehran's agreement during a phone call with Iranian officials, as reported by Reuters, quoting an official briefed on the negotiation.

Al Thani's conversation followed Trump's communication with Qatar's Emir, in which the US President informed him that Israel had accepted the ceasefire proposal and requested Doha's assistance in convincing Tehran to agree to the deal, as reported by Reuters.

However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire", he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Shortly after, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a statement noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has "refrained" from further attacks on Iran.

The conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.

Jun 27 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

