Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Khamenei claims 'victory' over Israel in first statement since ceasefire

Khamenei claims 'victory' over Israel in first statement since ceasefire

Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah
He told viewers that the US had only intervened in the war because it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed. (Photo: PTI)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed victory over Israel and said his country had delivered a hand slap to America's face on Thursday, in his first public comments since a ceasefire was declared in the war between the two countries.

Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19.

He told viewers that the US had only intervened in the war because it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed.

But he said, however, that the US achieved no gains from this war.

The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America's face, he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why did Rajnath Singh refuse to sign SCO bloc communique in China?

India slams Pakistan at UN for deflecting from child rights violations

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

'Condemn terror without bias', urges Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China

India backs Afghan peace, remains top regional partner: Rajnath at SCO meet

Topics :IranIsrael Iran ConflictAyatollah Ali Khamenei

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story