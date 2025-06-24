Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability

India praises US, Qatar role in Iran-Israel truce, urges stability

India says there is no alternative to diplomacy to resolve conflicts and expresses readiness to support peace efforts following Iran-Israel ceasefire reports

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

Photo: X@ANI

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the United States and Qatar in bringing it about. It reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.
 
In a statement issued in the evening, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability. 
 
“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar. While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about. We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region. India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability,” the MEA said in a statement.
 

More From This Section

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

MoD signs contracts worth ₹1,982 cr to upgrade Army counterterror ops gear

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL to deliver six Tejas jets to IAF by March amid engine supply delays

drones, millitary, army

India ramps up anti-terror arsenal with ₹2K cr emergency procurement push

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

India evacuates hundreds from Iran, Israel amid ongoing regional conflict

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to focus on cooperation to counter terrorism at SCO meet in China

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Ceasefire Violation External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon