Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday conveyed to the Centre that 8 fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka and sought its intervention to ensure their safe return.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said: "I wish to draw your urgent attention to a matter of grave concern affecting the livelihood and safety of Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu."  The CM said it has been reported that the Sri Lankan authorities on June 29, 2025 apprehended 8 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their mechanised fishing boat.

Such incidents lead to loss of boats and equipment, prolonged detentions, and cause a heavy psychological toll for the affected families.

"I request your early intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of the apprehended fishermen and their boat."  With the annual fishing ban period now over and the season having just resumed, fishermen returned to the sea with hopes of earning their livelihoods.

"Considering that the fishing season has just begun, I urge the Ministry to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure restraint and mutual understanding in the handling of fishing-related issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India slams Pak for seeking to blame it for suicide attack in Waziristan

US Embassy warns illegal immigrants, visa fraudsters of strict penalties

At least 1.2 mn Afghans forced to return from Iran, Pakistan this year: UN

Don't be surprised if India responds again to provocation: Tharoor

Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Topics :FishermenTamil Nadumk stalin

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story