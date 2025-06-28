Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to a report by the Press Trust of India citing official sources. Senior IPS officer Parag Jain has been appointed the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the, according to a report by the Press Trust of India citing official sources.

Jain, who is currently the second most senior officer in R&AW, will succeed Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30. He is expected to serve a two-year term as the head of the agency.

R&AW and surveillance experience

At present, Jain heads R&AW’s Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which specialises in aerial surveillance and related operations.

An officer of the 1989 batch from the Punjab cadre, Jain brings over 20 years of experience in R&AW to the top post. He is particularly known for his deep knowledge of intelligence gathering and issues concerning India's neighbouring countries.