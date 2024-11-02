Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar

Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar

Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle

Security forces,army,soilder
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

"A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier the officials said that, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said that terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

"On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

More From This Section

PM Modi holds talks with Greece counterpart to strengthen bilateral ties

US sanctions 15 Indian cos for supporting Russia's military-industrial base

1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh takes over as Defence Secretary

Centre designates Assam's Darranga as authorised immigration check post

Israeli strikes kill 25 persons in central Gaza, 13 people in Lebanon

Earlier on October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

J-K mourns Devender Singh Rana's death, says BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Army steps up surveillance, patrolling along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army

Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch; 2 grenades, 3 Pakistani mines recovered

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and KashmirJammuTerrorsimterrorist attacks

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story