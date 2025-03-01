EU Commissioners, EAM, Piyush Goyal, others attend CII dinner reception

The European Union (EU) College of Commissioners, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended a dinner reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday.

During the dinner reception, the leaders were seen engaged in conversation. The dinner reception was organised as the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was on a two-day visit to India from February 27-28.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal held a candid and insightful discussion with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Delhi. The meeting focused on the progress of the India- EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

In a social media post, Goyal stated, "Had a candid and insightful discussion with EU Trade Commissioner @MarosSefcovic over breakfast today on the India-EU FTA and the progress of the Trade and Technology Council. Exciting times are ahead as we work towards elevating our trade & investment ties to the next level as trusted partners."

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the partnership between India and the European Union, terming the strategic partnership between them as "organic and natural." He stressed that the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India is "unprecedented" and welcomed them to India. PM Modi said that many decisions have been taken to elevate and accelerate the partnership between India and the EU.

In his joint press statement following his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Hyderabad House here today, the Prime Minister said, "This visit of the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India is unprecedented. This is not only the first visit of the European Commission to India, but it is also the first such comprehensive engagement of the European Commission in any one country. This is one of the early visits of the (European) Commission's new tenure. I welcome them all to India."

"Two decades of strategic partnership between India and the EU is natural and organic, and in its foundation are trust and democratic values, shared commitment to shared Progress and prosperity. In this spirit, today and yesterday, 20 ministerial-level talks were held. We have had sincere and meaningful discussions on various regional and global issues, today and yesterday. Many decisions have been taken to elevate and accelerate our partnership. A blueprint for cooperation on Trade, Technology, Investment, Innovation, Green Growth, Security, Skilling and Mobility has been prepared. We have asked our teams to work on a mutually benefit Free Trade Agreement and to realise it by the end of this year," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met with Maria Luis Albuquerque, European Commissioner for Financial Services, Savings and Investments Union, and Piotr Serafin, European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-fraud and Public Administration, in New Delhi.

The meeting centered around discussions on strengthening economic ties, enhancing mutual cooperation, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in key sectors such as financial technology (FinTech), trade, and investment between India and the EU.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Finance said, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharamanmet H.E. Ms. Maria Luis Albuquerque, European Commissioner of Financial Services, Savings and Investments Union"

The two sides acknowledged the strong partnership between India and the European Union (EU) and highlighted the significance of the visit by the EU College of Commissioners.