EU envoy to India hails PM Modi's Ukraine visit on 'landmark date'

European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin on Friday stated that August 23 marks a landmark date as the official National Flag Day of Ukraine coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. Delphin added that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine in defending itself against "Russian aggression". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Taking to X, Delphin said, "This August 23 is a landmark date as it is Ukraine National Flag Day & coincides with the historical visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi to Kyiv. European Union will continue to support the Ukrainian country and nation in defending itself against Russian aggression. Ukraine will prevail!"

Prime Minister Modi today arrived in war-hit Ukraine after a 10-hour journey from Poland aboard the trail Rail Force One.

"Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Upon his arrival PM Modi was received at the Kiev Central station and subsequently headed to the Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements. Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi at the hotel.

More From This Section

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit came at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi's visit will include a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum. Here, the Prime Minister will honour the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

Later in the day, PM Modi will pay homage to the Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi will then head to the Mariinskyi palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be followed by a restricted meeting between the two leaders to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalise agreements and collaborations between the two nations.