Anti-terror operation against militiatants in J&K continues for second day

In a relentless effort to crack down on terrorists who have taken refuge in the Dudu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, an anti-terror operation against the "highly trained militiatants" entered its second day on Tuesday. Security forces, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, engaged in a search operation to trace and eliminate the militants. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Notably, on Monday, militants opened fire on a joint patrol party in the Cheel area of Dudu, in which one CRPF Inspector, Kuldeep Kumar, attained martyrdom. "During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of the JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom. Operation continues," said Uddhampur police.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the Inspector of CRPF who lost his life in the Udhampur encounter that broke out on Monday.

Earlier, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur-Reasi Range, said, "This is very sad, but it is part of our duty."

"It is a jungle area without roads or networks. Here, we are facing various challenges. We are using technology and drones, and we are trying to neutralise the threat as soon as possible."

Bhat described the terrain as particularly challenging, with dense forests, hilly topography, and poor network coverage complicating the operation.

He added, "Despite these hurdles, we are committed to our duty, and the area is being thoroughly sanitised."

Security has been tightened across the region in response to the encounter, with forces remaining vigilant against further threats.

The CRPF, in a statement on X, expressed its deep sorrow over the loss of Inspector Singh, saluting his courage and dedication to duty.

"On August 19, in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, brave Inspector Kuldeep Singh of 187 Battalion CRPF sacrificed his life on the altar of duty while fighting the terrorists. CRPF salutes our brave soldier's indomitable courage, valour, and devotion to the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave man," read the statement.

The ongoing operation continues to search for and neutralise the remaining terrorists, with modern technology, including drones, being employed to aid in the search efforts.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir as the region prepares for its upcoming assembly elections after a decade-long gap.

The elections are set to take place in three phases, with polling scheduled for September and October and the counting of votes to follow on October 4th.The security situation remains a critical concern as the polling dates approach.