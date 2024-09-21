'Exercise Yudh Abhyas': India, US hold multiple drills in Rajasthan

Troops of Indian and US Armies carried out multiple drills during the ongoing 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' in Mahajan firing ranges in Rajasthan, with the aim to strengthen interoperability and foster greater synergy between the two forces. The soldiers participated in the validation phase of Exercise Yudh Abhyas in Rajasthan. The drills included a display of targeting small drones by trained birds, firing of howitzers, heavy machine guns, and mortars, and showcasing of their armoured vehicles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the exercise, the Indian and US troops carried out counter-terrorism drills during the exercise Yudh Abhyas, during which the choppers like the Apache attack helicopters and ALH Dhruv variants also participated.

In a post on X, Amitabh Sharma, Public Relations Officer, MoD (Rajasthan), Jaipur, stated, "Validation phase of Exercise #YudhAbhyas underway at Mahajan Field Firing Range Annihilation of enemy with stealth, manoeuvre & firepower by #Apache #Prachand #Rudra WSI."

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), said that troops of Indian army and US army train together to strengthen interoperability and foster greater synergies between forces of the two nations.

"Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2024 'Two Nations, One Mission' United in Strength, Unstoppable in Action" Troops of #IndianArmy & #USA train together to strengthen interoperability and foster greater synergy between forces of both the Nations in the 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2024, between #India and #USA, at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in #Rajasthan," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X.

Speaking to reporters, Major Akansha Rajput said, "I was part of FTX as part of Core of Engineers team in exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024. Our primary focus was on the counter-ID technique and obstacles breaching in support of infantry in counter-terrorism operation. Through the exercise we have participated in various drills that has been very vital in improving the strength of the core of engineers in providing combat support to the infantry unit.

She further said, "This drill has been very useful to us. They have helped us in rehearsing, refining and polishing our operational techniques at the technical levels. This exercise has been very helpful for our team because through this exercise we could exchange the best practices, techniques, and procedures with the US counterparts."

India and the United States began their 20th edition of joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on September 9 and will continue till September 22.

Captain Tushar Sanam said, "As a Special Forces Operative, my work in this exercise was to increase and maintain the interoperability and operational readiness of both the US and the Indian contingent. Any operation to succeed requires three fundamental needs, equipment, troops and intelligence. Throughout the exercise we have had exercises and trainings which have worked upon these skills."

Captain Saima Durrani, Civil Affairs Officer in the US Army, said, "Civil affairs means that we work in a diplomacy capacity. So our only goal here is US-India friendship. So we're trying to build a good relationship with India and we are really happy to be here. We are excited to work alongside with the Indian Army. This is not the only time when I come to India. I am gonna come back to India."

Highlighting the bond that the two nations share, Durrani added, "I'll tell you that our family, our culture, they are all the same. We love each other. The love and camaraderie between the army, our battle buddies, it's the same. It's a different feeling, the camaraderie between US Army and the Indian Army, that friendship that they have with each other, you won't find that anywhere else."

The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counterterrorism operations in a subconventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the US.