'Foreign policy positioned Bharat as Vishwabandhu,' EAM looks back at 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the foreign policy in 2024 positioned itself as 'Vishwabandhu' or friend to the world.

Jaishankar hoped that the new year be a steadfast commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or the world is one family.

In a post on X, he said, "2024 saw a foreign policy that positioned Bharat as a Vishwabandhu. Here's to another year of new opportunities, deepening partnerships and a steadfast commitment to Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!"

In his post EAM Jaishankar included several meetings, addresses and his swearing-in after Lok Sabha elections. This included his meeting with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, his address at the Doha Forum and the Quad summit.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in his first diplomatic engagement this year.

Jaishankar said Al Thani and he reviewed their bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments."

On December 31, EAM Jaishankar marked the 20th anniversary of the Quad, emphasising its progress from providing a "shared response" to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami into a "vital force stability, progress and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific region.

He further reaffirmed India's commitment, alongside Australia, Japan, and the United States, to addressing the region's needs.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Two decades ago, the idea of Quad began with a shared response to the Indian Ocean tsunami. Today, the Quad stands as a vital force for stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

"On its 20th anniversary, I join @SenatorWong, FM Takeshi Iwaya and @SecBlinken in reaffirming our commitment to addressing the region's needs together," the post added.