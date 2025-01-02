China's 6th-gen fighter targets unmatched stealth, claim Chinese scientists

China's next-generation fighter jet programme, which reportedly achieved a significant milestone in December with the test flight of two distinct prototypes believed to be sixth-generation aircraft, aims to push the boundaries of stealth material technology to make an aircraft invisible to radars across multiple angles and all frequency bands, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Tuesday, citing scientists involved in the project.

ALSO READ: China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US The programme is reportedly focused on defeating multi-angle radar illumination across all frequency bands. To test the stealth coatings, the project team told SCMP that they devised evaluation criteria far more stringent than even those used by the Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

What stealth capabilities will China's sixth-generation jets possess?

The updated testing standard is said to incorporate criteria previously considered unachievable. Stealth materials are now required to be lightweight and thin, capable of absorbing high-frequency electromagnetic waves from advanced military radars, while also effectively neutralising low-frequency signals emitted by anti-stealth radars.

The report further highlights that the materials must sustain consistently low radar detection across multiple angles. Additionally, even the faint electromagnetic waves emanating from the aircraft engine's exhaust nozzle must be examined to evaluate the effectiveness of the stealth coating applied within the engine.

ALSO READ: China unveils first military 5G to connect 'world's largest' robot army According to the SCMP report, this standard "provides a comprehensive and precise evaluation method for assessing the absorbing performance of stealth materials across all frequency bands". The report cites the team's research paper, published on November 25 in the peer-reviewed journal Advances in Aeronautical Science and Engineering. The team is headed by Zhou Hai, a researcher in the stealth department of the AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute.

According to SCMP, the aircraft described in the paper closely aligns with what is believed to be one of China's new stealth fighters, reportedly captured in videos and images flying over Chengdu, Sichuan province, on December 26—the birth anniversary of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. Both aircraft reportedly feature an aerodynamic design resembling the fan-shaped leaf of the ginkgo tree.

On the same day, China unveiled two advanced stealth aircraft, drawing global attention for their potential to redefine next-generation air combat. These aircraft, which are thought to be sixth-generation designs, demonstrate China's rapid progress in aerospace technology and pose significant challenges to India and the United States (US) in maintaining air superiority.

Two distinct stealth aircraft designs were reportedly undergoing flight testing. The War Zone identified the larger design as likely developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and the smaller one by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC). Both designs feature tailless configurations and advanced stealth capabilities, marking a potential leap in China's airpower. The aircraft described in the SCMP-cited paper appears to correspond to the larger design.

What do we know about China’s larger stealth jet?

According to military experts cited in the report, the larger tailless design seen in social media posts could potentially be the world's first publicly unveiled sixth-generation fighter jet, powered by three engines.

Speculation surrounds the new-generation Chinese fighter jet, referred to in the research paper as a "multifunctional carrier". It is believed to be designed for versatile roles, capable of engaging in air combat while also striking targets on the ground, at sea, and even in space. Some experts suggest it may also function as a command platform for electronic warfare or controlling drone swarms.

ALSO READ: Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay? Its success will largely depend on its stealth capabilities. According to the report, current anti-stealth radars can already detect fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-35 from significant distances, partly due to electromagnetic signals interacting with components such as the engine’s intake and compressor blades, leading to weak scattering.

The report also highlights that the effectiveness of existing stealth coatings in absorbing electromagnetic waves varies greatly depending on the angle and frequency of the waves, often causing reduced performance. This challenge is cited as one of the primary technological hurdles delaying the development of the US' sixth-generation fighter jet programme, NGAD.

Sixth-generation aircraft are expected to surpass current fifth-generation platforms like the American F-22 and F-35, the Chinese J-20, and India’s under-development Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in both stealth and lethality. These next-generation jets are envisioned to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence, drone integration, and state-of-the-art electronic warfare capabilities. At present, India does not possess an operational fifth-generation stealth jet, with the 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale remaining the most advanced combat aircraft in the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) fleet.