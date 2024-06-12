Fresh encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K

A fresh encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, said the J-K Police on Wednesday.

More details are awaited.

This comes amid the region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured.



In the days following, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday. This was followed by an attack on a security checkpost in the Chattragala area on the same night.

The encounter in Doda led to an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO).