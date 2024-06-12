'Hoping for strong bilateral relations': Mohamed Muizzu after India visit

Following his first official visit to India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu described his visit as a major "success", and hoped that it would lead to strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

After attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers, Muizzu said, "God willing, the strong ties between the two nations will result in increased prosperity for the Maldives and Maldivians alike.

"This trip has been a success for the Maldives and for the region too," Muizzu said.

President Muizzu, accompanied by a government delegation, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Their discussions included a range of topics, followed by a joint attendance at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.





ALSO READ: Muizzu in Delhi, Maldives panel probes previous govt's pacts with India Following the banquet, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said, “She (President Murmu) expressed confidence that the island nation will continue on the path of prosperity and development under Muizzu's leadership.”

During his meeting, President Murmu conveyed appreciation for the generous hospitality extended and recognised India’s ongoing support to the Maldives. Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Muizzu, expressing optimism for enhanced collaboration between the two countries moving forward.

Muizzu's official visit comes in the wake of a recent visit by Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to India, as both nations go through a tense diplomatic situation. Tensions escalated last year when the newly inaugurated President called for the removal of all Indian military personnel stationed at three aviation platforms in his country.

Following this, a massive controversy arose due to derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers about PM Modi on social media. This led to calls for a boycott of Maldives in India, impacting the economy of the island nation, where the tourism sector is vital for its sustenance.

On Sunday, PM Modi took the oath of office for a third consecutive term as prime minister. Heads of states from India's neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region graced the ceremony with their presence. Among them were Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay.

