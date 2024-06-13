Fresh encounter in J-K, 4 terrorists hiding in upper Doda: Police. Updates

A search operation is underway in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after a fresh encounter erupted between the security forces and terrorists, who were hiding in the forests, the police informed on late Wednesday evening.





ALSO READ: Congress questions PM Modi's 'silence' on terror attacks in J-K's Reasi The Doda district police said that after receiving specific information, a search operation was launched in the Gondoh area’s Kirlu top forests. They said a contact was established with the terrorists, resulting in a fresh clash between them and the security forces. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Latest updates

1) “During the initial fire one constable of the Jammu and Kashmir police, identified as Ct Fareed got injured and was shifted to hospital,” they informed in a post on ‘X’ at 10 pm, adding that an operation is underway in the area.

2) An hour later, the police released the sketches of four terrorists, who are “roaming in upper reaches Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh” and are involved in terror related activities. These areas are towns located within the Doda district.

3) The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 500,000 for providing any information of each terrorist.

4) This marks the fourth terror attack in the Union territory since Sunday. On Tuesday night, terrorists had targeted a joint check post of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and the police, located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road. Three personnel were injured in that incident. Overall, so far one CRPF personnel has been killed and seven security personnel injured in four terror incidents.

CRPF personnel killed in Kathua village attack operation

5) A village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was also attacked on Tuesday evening, resulting in the injury of a civilian, who is now out of danger, the police said.

6) Two terrorists opened fire on the people in Saida Sukhal village of Kathua after they raised an alarm. One of the two terrorists, who tried to lob a grenade at the police party, was killed in the operation while the police said they were searching for the other one. This incident resulted in the death of the CRPF personnel during the overnight operation. The village is located near the international border. The terrorists were suspected to have infiltrated from Pakistan, the police said.

Sketch of Reasi terror attack suspect out

7) These incidents followed after a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by the terrorists in Reasi district, killing nine people and injuring another 41. The bus was travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra.

8) The police have released the sketch of the suspected terrorist involved in the incident and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 million.