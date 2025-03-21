Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: US official

Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: US official

Gabbard held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard
Gabbard also delivered a speech at the Raisina Dialogue, focusing on Trump's efforts on bringing peace (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's meetings in India focused on bilateral cooperation in areas of intelligence-sharing, defence, counter-terrorism, and transnational threats, an American official said.

Gabbard's visit to New Delhi highlighted the decades strong US-India relationship that is bolstered by the leadership of and friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, a spokesperson at the office of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said.

She arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

Gabbard held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

"In India, the DNI held several bilateral engagements, including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the spokesperson said.

"DNI Gabbard's meetings in India focused on intelligence-sharing, defence, counterterrorism, and transnational threats," the official added.

Also Read

US responds amid row over Tulsi Gabbard's 'Caliphate' remark on Bangladesh

What JFK files reveal: CIA warnings, mafia plots, and a second shooter

Raisina Dialogue: Tulsi Gabbard calls for stronger security ties with India

'PM Modi is committed to peace just like President Trump': Tulsi Gabbard

Bangladesh slams Tulsi Gabbard's remarks on persecution of minorities

Gabbard also delivered a speech at the Raisina Dialogue, focusing on Trump's efforts on bringing peace to various conflict-ridden regions.

"President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism," she said.

"Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities, a commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict, and a dedication to reinforcing mutual interests," she added.

In his meeting with Gabbard, Defence Minister Singh conveyed to her India's concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, Indian government sources said after the talks.

Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US SC to hear Tahawwur Rana's renewed plea to block extradition to India

US govt cannot deport Indian student until court rules, judge orders

Govt approves faster defence procurement guidelines, ATAGS for Army

PM Modi's 38 foreign trips since 2022 cost nearly Rs 258 cr: Govt data

Nepal's PM warns against forgetting monarchy's past 'autocratic rule'

Topics :Narendra ModiAjit DovalTulsi GabbardMinistry of External AffairsUS governmentRaisina Dialogue

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story