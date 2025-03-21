Gabbard's visit to India highlights strong US-India ties: US official

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's meetings in India focused on bilateral cooperation in areas of intelligence-sharing, defence, counter-terrorism, and transnational threats, an American official said.

Gabbard's visit to New Delhi highlighted the decades strong US-India relationship that is bolstered by the leadership of and friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, a spokesperson at the office of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said.

She arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

Gabbard held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

"In India, the DNI held several bilateral engagements, including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the spokesperson said.

"DNI Gabbard's meetings in India focused on intelligence-sharing, defence, counterterrorism, and transnational threats," the official added.

Gabbard also delivered a speech at the Raisina Dialogue, focusing on Trump's efforts on bringing peace to various conflict-ridden regions.

"President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and pragmatism," she said.

"Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities, a commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties that reduce the likelihood of an escalation to conflict, and a dedication to reinforcing mutual interests," she added.

In his meeting with Gabbard, Defence Minister Singh conveyed to her India's concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, Indian government sources said after the talks.

Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said.