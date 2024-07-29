Govt permits export of 1,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice to Namibia

India on Monday allowed the export of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Namibia through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Export of 1,000 MTs of non-basmati white rice to Namibia is permitted through NCEL, " the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

India's export of non-basmati white rice was $ 122.7 million in April-May and $ 852.53 million in the entire 2023-24.