Govt permits export of 1,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice to Namibia

The country has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles

India's export of non-basmati white rice was $ 122.7 million in April-May.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
India on Monday allowed the export of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Namibia through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

"Export of 1,000 MTs of non-basmati white rice to Namibia is permitted through NCEL, " the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

India's export of non-basmati white rice was $ 122.7 million in April-May and $ 852.53 million in the entire 2023-24.

The country has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

