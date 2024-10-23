Israel strikes Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut, confirms IDF

Israeli jets struck Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Destroyed in the attack were the base's headquarters, ammunition depots, underground infrastructure, fast vessels, and other assets.

"The vessels of the unit are designed to attack naval vessels and naval and strategic targets in Israel's maritime space," the IDF said.

Civilians were warned to evacuate the area ahead of the attack.

Hezbollah's maritime assets are geared toward coastal defense, anti-ship operations, and guerrilla-style attacks rather than open-sea engagements.

The Iran-backed terror group is known to have naval commandos and anti-ship missile systems. Reports suggest Hezbollah has also been developing or acquiring unmanned underwater vehicles for covert operations.