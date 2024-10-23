Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israel strikes Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut, confirms IDF

Israel strikes Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut, confirms IDF

Destroyed in the attack were the base's headquarters, ammunition depots, underground infrastructure, fast vessels, and other assets

Israel strike
Hezbollah has also launched drone attacks on Israel's offshore natural gas fields | File Image: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli jets struck Hezbollah's main naval base in Beirut overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Destroyed in the attack were the base's headquarters, ammunition depots, underground infrastructure, fast vessels, and other assets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The vessels of the unit are designed to attack naval vessels and naval and strategic targets in Israel's maritime space," the IDF said.

Civilians were warned to evacuate the area ahead of the attack.

Hezbollah's maritime assets are geared toward coastal defense, anti-ship operations, and guerrilla-style attacks rather than open-sea engagements.

The Iran-backed terror group is known to have naval commandos and anti-ship missile systems. Reports suggest Hezbollah has also been developing or acquiring unmanned underwater vehicles for covert operations.

Hezbollah has also launched drone attacks on Israel's offshore natural gas fields.

More From This Section

Britain and Germany to sign defence pact to counter Russia's growing threat

Russia, Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in US: Intel officials

Ready if Trump tries to declare early win, not worried about sexism: Harris

Tension grips Bangladesh as protesters demand President's resignation

Global fight against high inflation is 'almost won': IMF chief economist

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

Hezbollah's barrages have killed 59 people.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, presumed Nasrallah's successor killed: IDF

Over dozen people killed in Israeli strikes near Beirut's main hospital

Crude oil can hit low $60s by 2025-end despite geopolitical conflict

Oil prices fall as Blinken visits Israel, China's weak demand weighs

US Secy Blinken takes off in 11th attempt to reach Middle East ceasefire

Topics :israelLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story