Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Elections top priority, Nepal's interim PM Karki tells PM Modi in call

Elections top priority, Nepal's interim PM Karki tells PM Modi in call

Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki told Prime Minister Modi that elections are her government's top priority as India reaffirmed support for peace, stability and democratic transition

PM Modi, Sushila Karki
Karki said the close and historical relationship between Nepal and India would continue to be strengthened through multifaceted people-to-people ties. | File Image
BS ReporterAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said that “elections will remain the topmost priority of the interim government” and her administration is determined to provide “accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth.”
 
Karki, a former Supreme Court chief justice, has earlier said that she will not remain in her post for more than six months. New Delhi views the Nepalese leadership’s commitment to hold elections at the earliest as a positive sign and has conveyed its support to Kathmandu in this endeavour. 
In his conversation with Karki, Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability and to fulfil her government’s priorities. He also conveyed condolences on the recent loss of lives during violent protests in Nepal. “Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow,” Modi said in a post on X.
 
Karki, 73, took over as interim prime minister on September 12, days after violent protests led to the ouster of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli. The agitation, led by the Gen Z group, saw protesters set fire to the houses of political leaders, government buildings including Parliament, and business establishments.
 
It was Karki’s first telephone conversation with any foreign head of state. Modi congratulated her on her historic appointment as Nepal’s first female prime minister, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
 
Karki said the close and historical relationship between Nepal and India would continue to be strengthened through multifaceted people-to-people ties. She also conveyed her greetings and best wishes to Modi on his 75th birthday.
 
On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava called on Karki at her office in Singha Durbar and conveyed Modi’s congratulatory message. On Thursday, she separately met the ambassadors of China and the US. During her meeting with Chinese Ambassador Chen Song, Karki said Nepal-China relations are “historical and close” and reiterated Nepal’s commitment to the One China policy, according to Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

HAL to raise Tejas output as MiG-21 nears exit, but IAF shortfall to remain

India, UAE target to double non-oil trade to $100 bn in 3-4 years

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: What does it mean for India's security?

US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

India extends Maldives' $50 million govt bonds repayment deadline

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Nepal tiesNepalKP Sharma Oli

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story