Elections top priority, Nepal's interim PM Karki tells PM Modi in call

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said that “elections will remain the topmost priority of the interim government” and her administration is determined to provide “accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth.”

Karki, a former Supreme Court chief justice, has earlier said that she will not remain in her post for more than six months. New Delhi views the Nepalese leadership’s commitment to hold elections at the earliest as a positive sign and has conveyed its support to Kathmandu in this endeavour.

In his conversation with Karki, Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability and to fulfil her government’s priorities. He also conveyed condolences on the recent loss of lives during violent protests in Nepal. “Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow,” Modi said in a post on X. Karki, 73, took over as interim prime minister on September 12, days after violent protests led to the ouster of former prime minister K P Sharma Oli. The agitation, led by the Gen Z group, saw protesters set fire to the houses of political leaders, government buildings including Parliament, and business establishments.