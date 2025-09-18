Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, UAE target to double non-oil trade to $100 bn in 3-4 years

India, UAE target to double non-oil trade to $100 bn in 3-4 years

India UAE
Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
India and the UAE have set a target to double bilateral trade in non-oil and non-precious metal to $ 100 billion over the next 3-4 years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

These issues were discussed during the 13th meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments here.

It was co-chaired by visiting Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

"We have set a new target to double bilateral trade in non-oil and non-precious metals to $ 100 billion in the next 3-4 years," Goyal told reporters here.

He said both sides also explored new frontiers for investment and collaboration, especially in the maritime, defence, aerospace, and space sectors to drive mutual growth.

He added that trade in local currencies is also on the rise.

The trade in local currencies cuts transactions cost for traders and promotes ease of operations.

Goyal is leading a 70-member business delegation here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

