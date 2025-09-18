India, UAE target to double non-oil trade to $100 bn in 3-4 years

India and the UAE have set a target to double bilateral trade in non-oil and non-precious metal to $ 100 billion over the next 3-4 years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Currently, the bilateral trade in non-oil and non-precious metals stands at about $ 50-55 billion.

The minister also said both sides have decided to work on modalities to invest in regions, such as Africa and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), in various sectors like infrastructure, by leveraging the UAE's investment strength and India's talent pool.

These issues were discussed during the 13th meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments here.