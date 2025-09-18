US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

The United States Embassy in India on Thursday said it has revoked and denied visas to certain business executives and corporate leaders allegedly involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors, citing provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The move follows US President Donald Trump’s recent naming of India, along with 22 other countries, as a "major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nation". In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress, Trump warned that narcotics production and the trafficking of precursor chemicals from these countries posed a threat to the safety of the US and its people.

"The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the US," said Chargé d'affaires Jorgan Andrews.