Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

US revokes visas of Indian executives over links to fentanyl trafficking

The move follows US President Donald Trump's recent naming of India, along with 22 other countries, as a major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nation

US Visa
The US Embassy thanked the Indian government for
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Embassy in India on Thursday said it has revoked and denied visas to certain business executives and corporate leaders allegedly involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors, citing provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
The move follows US President Donald Trump’s recent naming of India, along with 22 other countries, as a "major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nation". In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress, Trump warned that narcotics production and the trafficking of precursor chemicals from these countries posed a threat to the safety of the US and its people.
 
“The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the US,” said Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews. 
 
The embassy further thanked the Indian government for "their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge".
 

US fentanyl crisis

 
The US has been struggling with a fentanyl crisis, which has become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the country, reportedly claiming 450,000 lives in the last decade.
 
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, making it highly effective for pain relief. However, its high potency also makes it extremely dangerous due to its potential for overdose, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: What does it mean for India's security?

India extends Maldives' $50 million govt bonds repayment deadline

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact: 'Attack on one is attack on both'

India urges global community to block LeT, JeM operations from Afghanistan

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

Topics :US visaUS Embassy in IndiaUS VisasBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story