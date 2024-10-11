India, Asean urge peace as tensions continue to rise in South China Sea

India and Asean nations released a joint statement on Thursday, calling for the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. The statement called for the immediate and swift implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) and finalisation of a substantive Code of Conduct (COC). The COC is based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which seeks to resolve maritime disputes peacefully.

India and Asean countries - Brunei Darussalam, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam - issued this statement in response to heightened regional tensions, with concerns over China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While trade relations between China and Asean remain strong, China's actions in the South China Sea continue to cause friction. The statement came in response to China’s increasingly assertive territorial claims, particularly against the Philippines and Vietnam. Asean’s push for completing the COC is seen as a means to manage these disputes. China has resisted foreign interference in the region, blaming external forces for regional instability.

During the summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr accused China of continued harassment and intimidation. Marcos said that China had violated international law and called for more urgency in Asean-China negotiations to ensure the COC governs the South China Sea.

Last week, Vietnam also complained that Chinese vessels had assaulted its fishermen in the disputed region.

Indonesia and Malaysia have similarly claimed that China has sent patrol vessels to areas within their respective exclusive economic zones.

Joint statement issued by India, Asean

The joint statement was issued as part of India's Act East Policy (AEP) and the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). The statement stressed the importance of peace, maritime security, and unimpeded maritime commerce, urging that disputes be settled peacefully in accordance with international law. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the DOC and early finalisation of the COC.

In addition to maritime security, the statement highlighted other areas of collaboration, including counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and defence cooperation. Initiatives like the Asean-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) and joint leadership of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Counter-Terrorism were cited as examples of strengthening defence ties.

'Dangerous and unlawful': US on China

In 2016, a United Nations-affiliated court in The Hague issued an international arbitration ruling invalidating Beijing's expansive claims. However, China has refused to recognise this ruling, while building up and militarising the islands under its control.

The United States has repeatedly warned China that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, one of its oldest treaty allies in Asia, in case of attack. While the US does not have claims in the South China Sea, it has deployed navy ships and fighter jets for patrols.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns on Friday over China’s "dangerous and unlawful" activities in the South China Sea. Blinken reiterated the US commitment to supporting freedom of navigation in the region. The US continues to monitor developments closely to ensure international law is upheld.

(With agency inputs)