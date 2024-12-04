US-India talks this week likely to address Bangladesh minorities, China

Indian officials and their senior United States (US) State Department counterparts are expected to discuss a number of issues, including the security of minority communities in Bangladesh, the growing activities of Islamists in the country, and China's role in the Indo-Pacific region, during a meeting this week, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

The development comes amid a growing diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Dhaka and growing concerns, both in India and the US, over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh interim govt has obligation to protect Hindus: US Congressman The reported meeting will come as Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, is slated to visit India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to 10. In New Delhi, Lu will join Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, to co-lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations, according to a US State Department release.

"In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Lu will support US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. He will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations. The consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues," said the release.

These discussions will mark one of the final rounds with the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

What will India's stand be?

India remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh, where the interim government appears to have limited control over law and order.

According to the Economic Times report, Indian officials are anticipated to raise concerns about the situation in Bangladesh during the talks with their US counterparts.

What are the US' concerns in Bangladesh?

It is not just India that has raised concerns over the attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The US on Tuesday called for the respect of fundamental freedoms, including religious and human rights, in Bangladesh, amid ongoing attacks on minorities.

ALSO READ: Iskcon safety advisory: Monks in Bangladesh told to avoid saffron and tilak "We are consistent and clear with every government with which we have a relationship that there needs to be the respect of fundamental freedoms. There needs to be respect of religious freedom and basic human rights. Any kind of protests should be and need to be peaceful," US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters, while responding to a question about violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and whether there were plans to address this concern through diplomatic and policy measures.

"... Governments need to respect the rule of law, they need to respect basic human rights as part of that. And that's something we'll continue to emphasise," he added.

"We continue to stress and emphasise that even those who are in detention need to be afforded appropriate representation and need to be treated with basic fundamental freedoms and human rights," Patel said in response to a question on the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

What is the state of India-Bangladesh ties?

Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have become more tense in recent days, with the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura's capital, announcing on Tuesday the suspension of all visa and consular services with immediate effect until further notice, citing "security reasons". This decision came a day after a group of people breached the mission's premises in protest against the arrest of Das in Dhaka.

ALSO READ: Breach at Bangladesh mission in Agartala: What does international law say? In response to the escalating tensions, Dhaka reportedly summoned the Indian envoy in the capital to lodge a protest against the alleged vandalism of its mission in Tripura.

On the same day, police registered a suo motu case and arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in the incident at the Bangladesh mission. Action was also reportedly taken against four policemen for dereliction of duty.

"Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately," Md Al-Ameen, the first secretary to the Bangladesh mission, stated.

What is the background to the Agartala breach?

On Friday, India emphasised that the interim government in Bangladesh must fulfil its responsibility of protecting all minorities. India also voiced serious concern over the "surge" in extremist rhetoric and the increasing incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

New Delhi also expressed hope that the case concerning Das, who was arrested on a sedition charge, would be handled in a just, fair, and transparent manner.

Das was arrested in Dhaka in connection with a sedition case.

(With agency input)