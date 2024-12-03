Delhi increases security at Bangladesh High Commission after Tripura breach

Delhi Police enhanced security around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday, 3 December, following an incident at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. A senior police official stated that additional personnel had been deployed to prevent gatherings near the commission’s premises.

The official also noted that with Parliament’s winter session underway, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits assemblies of more than five people, remains in effect in central Delhi.

Protests escalate in Tripura

On Monday, large-scale protests took place near the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, with demonstrators expressing outrage over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Protesters allegedly breached the Assistant High Commission premises, causing damage—an act the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as “deeply regrettable.”

The MEA emphasised that diplomatic properties should remain off-limits under any circumstances. The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is reportedly preparing to lodge a formal protest regarding the incident.

In a post on X, the Bangladesh interim government stated: “We deeply resent the violent attack into the Assistant High Commission in Agartala this afternoon, vandalisation of the Mission premise and desecration of the Bangladesh flag.”

India raises concerns over treatment of minorities in Bangladesh

India has expressed concern over the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the interim government to ensure the protection of minorities. The Indian government also called for fair and transparent legal proceedings in the sedition case against Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations have been strained since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed interim leadership in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August.

Hotels in Tripura refuse to serve Bangladeshi guests

In a related development, the All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) announced on Tuesday that its members would no longer serve Bangladeshi visitors. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting on Monday in response to reports of the desecration of the Indian flag.

ATHROA General Secretary Saikat Bandyopadhyay stated: “We are a secular country and have respect for all religions. Our national flag has been desecrated and minorities are facing oppression by a section of fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Earlier too, such incidents took place, but now it has crossed the limit.”

(with agency inputs)