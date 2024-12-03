Su-30 upgrade to naval crafts: DAC clears Rs 21,772 cr defence proposals

Five capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 21,772 crore were accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official release.

Approvals include ships for the Indian Navy, helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard, and an electronic warfare system for Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, along with upgrades to tanks, vehicles, and aircraft engines.

1) Water jet fast attack crafts

The DAC granted AoN for the procurement of 31 new water jet fast attack crafts for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform tasks such as low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue operations close to the coast, said the MoD release.

In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, particularly in and around India's island territories.

2) Fast interceptor crafts

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of 120 fast interceptor crafts. These vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting high-value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines for coastal defence, added the MoD.

3) Electronic warfare suite for Su-30 MKI

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of an electronic warfare suite, comprising external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receivers, and associated equipment, for the IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft.

This system will enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems, said the MoD.

4) Advanced Light Helicopters

The DAC also accorded AoN for the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-IIIs (Maritime Role) for the coast guard to strengthen coastal security and surveillance in coastal areas.

5) Enhancing service life of defence assets

Additionally, approval has been granted for the overhaul of the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft, which will enhance the service life of these assets.