India-Canada ties hit new low: timeline of how the relationship turned sour

On October 14, Canadian police accused Indian diplomats and consular staff of “criminal” activities in the country, hours after senior diplomats were expelled from both countries in an escalating geopolitical row.



India first declared the withdrawal of High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats from Canada. Shortly after, the country announced the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi, including the acting High Commissioner. They have all been instructed to leave India by the end of the week.



Canada expelled six Indian diplomats after Canadian police discovered evidence linking them to a purported "campaign of violence" orchestrated by the Indian government, as reported by Reuters citing a Canadian government source.

Canada’s national police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), made serious allegations against the Indian government. RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that investigations revealed Indian diplomats and consular officials in Canada were involved in secret activities, such as gathering information for the Indian government, either directly or through agents who acted willingly or under pressure.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected these accusations on Monday, calling them "preposterous" and attributing them to Prime Minister Trudeau’s political strategy, driven by "vote bank politics."





Also Read: India-Canada tensions lead to diplomatic expulsions: What is happening? Canada is home to the largest Sikh population outside India, with around 770,000 Sikhs, constituting approximately 2.1 per cent of the nation’s total population, according to Canadian federal statistics.

Although the relationship reached new lows after the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, tensions between the two countries began as early as 2018.

Here’s the chain of events that soured India-Canada relations:

February 2018: controversy ahead of Trudeau’s India visit

On February 10, 2018, before Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to India, his office added 423 names to the official guest list, instructing the High Commission to invite them to various events.

Among those added was Jaspal Atwal, convicted in an assassination attempt on a visiting Punjab minister in 1986 due to his involvement with the Khalistan movement. This was noted in a report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), tabled in Canada's Parliament.

February 20, 2018: Atwal's presence sparks diplomatic row

Atwal’s appearance at a reception in Mumbai on February 20, where he was photographed with Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, sparked controversy. His invitation to a subsequent event in New Delhi was revoked after the high commission intervened. Tensions worsened when Canada’s then-National Security Advisor Daniel Jean claimed that “rogue elements” in the Indian government might have attempted to undermine Trudeau's visit.

June 2023: the shooting of Hardeep Nijjar

On June 18, 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Canadian citizen, was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a significant Sikh community. Nijjar had been actively campaigning for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland in India.

September 2023: trade talks halted, G20 tensions

On September 1, 2023, a Canadian trade official announced that discussions on a proposed trade agreement with India had been paused. This came three months after both countries aimed to finalise an initial agreement by the end of the year. During the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns over Sikh separatist protests in Canada to Prime Minister Trudeau.

September 2023: diplomatic expulsions and visa suspensions

On September 18, Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament there were "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's assassination. India dismissed these claims as "absurd" on September 19, and both countries expelled a diplomat in retaliation. While Canada expelled India’s top intelligence officer, India responded by expelling the Canadian counterpart.

On September 22, India halted the issuance of new visas to Canadians and demanded that Ottawa reduce its diplomatic staff in India. Visa issuance resumed after a two-month suspension.

September 28, 2023: drug accusation on Trudeau controversy at G20

On September 28, Deepak Vohra, a former Indian ambassador, made sensational allegations during an interview, claiming that Prime Minister Trudeau's plane was "full of cocaine" during his visit to India for the G20 summit. Vohra alleged that Trudeau remained in his room for two days. However, the Canadian PMO dismissed these accusations as "absolutely false," calling it a worrying example of misinformation infiltrating media coverage.

October 2023: unofficial Sikh referendum

On October 29, 2023, tens of thousands of Sikhs gathered in Surrey, British Columbia, at the gurdwara where Nijjar was murdered, participating in an unofficial referendum on forming an independent Sikh state.

India has repeatedly cautioned that Canada’s support for Khalistani elements threatens bilateral ties and poses a risk to Indian sovereignty. The Indian government also warned that active or passive backing for these separatists could create law-and-order issues in Canada, as they are often involved in illegal activities like drug trafficking, gun smuggling, and human trafficking.

November 2023: Indian authorities accuse Sikh separatist leader

India’s anti-terror agency filed charges against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader, on November 21, 2023. Pannun had reportedly issued warnings to Air India passengers, suggesting that their lives were in danger through video messages shared online.

November 2023: US foils Pannun’s assassination plot

On November 22, a senior U.S. official revealed that American authorities had thwarted a plot to assassinate Pannun within the United States. The U.S. had also warned India, suspecting New Delhi’s involvement.

February 2024: India refuses to cooperate in Nijjar murder investigation

India’s High Commissioner to Canada announced in February 2024 that India would not provide information on Nijjar’s murder to Canadian investigators unless evidence was shared.

April 30, 2024: White House takes serious note of new allegations

In late April 2024, the White House considered allegations published by the Washington Post that an officer from India's intelligence agency had played a direct role in Nijjar's murder and a failed assassination attempt on Pannun. India’s foreign ministry dismissed the report as "unwarranted and unsubstantiated."

May 2024: Canadian police charge suspects in Nijjar's murder

On May 3, Canadian police charged three individuals connected to Nijjar's killing. These suspects, non-permanent residents of Canada, allegedly played various roles, including that of shooters, drivers, and spotters. Canadian authorities are investigating their possible links to the Indian government.

June 18, 2024: Canadian Parliament honours Nijjar

On June 18, 2024, Canada's House of Commons held a moment of silence for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, killed exactly a year earlier, further straining relations with Indian officials.

August 27, 2024: Pannun receives life threat warning

In August 2024, Canadian authorities issued a warning to Pannun, alerting him to increased threats against his life. Pannun, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, serves as the legal counsel and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a U.S.-based group advocating for a Sikh separatist state, which has been banned in India since 2019.