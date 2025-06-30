India should benchmark military spending at 3% of GDP, says EY report

India should consider setting defence expenditure at 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), establishing a non-lapsable defence modernisation fund, and promoting domestic manufacturing, according to a report released by EY on Monday.

The June edition of EY’s Economy Watch stressed the importance of a forward-looking approach to defence budgeting. Such a strategy, it argued, would help India develop a more resilient and responsive defence infrastructure, better positioning the country to respond to changing geopolitical and technological challenges.

Recommendations to strengthen defence readiness

The report specifically recommended "benchmarking defence allocations at 3 per cent of GDP", supplemented by the creation of a "non-lapsable defence modernisation fund, and incentivising domestic manufacturing to unlock long-term economic growth multipliers".