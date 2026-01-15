India readies plans to evacuate nationals from Iran amid rising tensions

A day after the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indians living in Iran to leave the West Asian country by any available means of transport, including commercial flights, government sources on Thursday said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in view of the evolving situation, is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India.

When was the evacuation decision taken?

The decision to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke over the phone to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday evening.

How many Indian nationals are currently in Iran?

According to unofficial estimates, there are nearly 10,000 Indian nationals currently in Iran, including medical students, seminary students, around 2,000 fishermen, as well as pilgrims and business professionals. What challenges are Indians facing in registering with the embassy? The Indian Embassy in Iran had earlier advised Indian nationals currently in the country to register with the mission, but sparse internet connectivity has meant that the process has suffered. Family members of Indians in Iran have been advised that they can complete the registration on behalf of their relatives on the MEA’s portal. How are states assisting in the evacuation effort?

A significant number of Indians in Iran, especially medical students, are from Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed a nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre and diplomatic authorities for the safety and possible evacuation of residents and students from the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has claimed that the first batch of students is likely to return to India on Friday. What assurances have been given by the Centre? Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he spoke to Jaishankar regarding the evolving situation in Iran and was assured that all necessary steps were being taken to safeguard the interests of students from Jammu and Kashmir caught in the turmoil.

What is the status of air travel from Iran? The JKSA said Iran has reopened its airspace to civilian traffic after a temporary closure. “All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am,” the JKSA said in a statement. It said students from Golestan University, along with a few students from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, are likely to be part of the first evacuation batch. How could US trade measures affect India-Iran ties?