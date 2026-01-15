Bhairav Battalion steals the show at 78th Army Day parade in Jaipur

The Indian Army on Thursday showcased its military might during the 78th Army Day parade in Jaipur, with Bhairav Battalion, a new-generation high-speed offensive combat unit constituted after Operation Sindoor , making its first public appearance.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ceremonial parade. The pink city turned into olive green as personnel, weapons and advanced missiles marched through the streets, marking the first instance when a parade was held outside a cantonment area. The parade drew applause from residents, creating an energetic atmosphere along the route.

“Celebrating Army Day in Jaipur reflects our effort to take the Indian Army closer to the citizens,” the army chief said, noting that Operation Sindoor “established a new normal” and demonstrated the army’s ability to respond with speed, coordination and precision through firm and responsible action.

He said the army is restructuring for future warfare through new formations such as Ashni platoons, Shaktiban Regiments and Divyastra Batteries, stressing that indigenisation is now a strategic necessity. He added that the next two years will focus on "networking and data-centric operations" to build a future-ready force. The army chief posthumously awarded the Sena Medal to the families of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar in recognition of their gallantry during Operation Sindoor. The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior military officials were also present at the event.

Bhairav Battalion makes first public appearance A key highlight of the parade was newly-formed Bhairav Battalion, which is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units to meet modern warfare requirements, especially in view of drone-intensive warfare. These battalions will be trained for drone-enabled and multi-domain operations to provide precise offensive operations against enemy threats. A strong focus was placed on emerging technologies, showcasing robot dogs, all-terrain vehicles and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System, which detects aerial threats and neutralises them through kinetic or electronic means. The “Drone Shakti” initiative was also highlighted, underscoring efforts to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and indigenous drone manufacturing.

BrahMos missiles, kamikaze drones part of display Air defence systems included the indigenous Akashteer system and the Igla man-portable air defence system. The army displayed a range of kamikaze drones such as Mini Harpy, Harop, Peacekeeper, Sky Striker and the Trinetra system, reflecting the growing role of unmanned platforms in warfare. The army also showcased a range of artillery, missile and rocket systems, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, upgraded BM-21 rocket system and the Universal Rocket Launcher System, also known as Suryastra. The display also included artillery systems such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System and the M777 ultra-light howitzer, along with Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush guns and BMP infantry combat vehicles.