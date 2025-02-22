Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

India, Japan to hold joint military exercise from February 24 to March 9

The Indian Army contingent departed on Saturday for the sixth edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian'

japan India
The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area of Japan from February 24 to March 9 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Japan are set to take part in a joint military exercise starting February 24, aiming to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Japan towards regional security, peace and stability while advancing their common vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Indian Army contingent departed on Saturday for the sixth edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian'.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area of Japan from February 24 to March 9.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate," it said.

Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. Its last edition was conducted in Rajasthan in February-March 2024.

Also Read

Japanese group draws up plans for Tesla to invest in Nissan: Report

Nearly 90% of Japanese firms say Trump's policies hurt business: Survey

Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India

Japanese electronics firm Murata to set up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Japan raises concerns over auto tariffs with US as Trump threatens 25% hike

The Indian contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Madras Regiment along with troops from other arms and services, it said.

The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills, the ministry said.

"Aspects to be rehearsed will include tactical drills, joint exercises and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations," it said.

Building on the momentum of Chief of the Army Staff's successful visit to Japan in October 2024, Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan, the statement said.

"Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties and promoting cultural understanding," it said.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Japan, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India assumes chairmanship of Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation

PM Modi to attend Mauritius' National Day celebrations as guest of honour

Army plans to boost air defence capabilities with new guns, potent radars

EU Commission prez, top Europe leadership to visit India from Feb 27-28

Ukraine war: US objects to calling Russia 'aggressor' in G7 statement

Topics :JapanIndian ArmyDefence planMinistry of Defence

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story