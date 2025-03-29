'India stands in solidarity': PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Junta chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed deep condolences for the lives lost in Myanmar’s devastating earthquake during a conversation with the country’s Junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to helping its neighbour, he said, “As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”

“Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma,” PM Modi said in the post.

India’s ‘Operation Brahma’ to support Myanmar

In response to the crisis, India has launched ‘Operation Brahma’, delivering urgent disaster relief materials, humanitarian aid, and search-and-rescue teams to affected regions.

Also Read

As part of this mission, a 15-tonne relief consignment landed in Yangon this morning. The supplies include tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed, “Operation Brahma – India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday’s massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material has landed in Yangon.”

Devastation in Myanmar: Over 1,000 lives lost

The earthquake, one of the deadliest in recent years, has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Myanmar and left thousands injured. The worst-hit area is Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, located near the quake’s epicentre.

Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams race against time to pull survivors from the rubble. The destruction has been widespread, with buildings reduced to debris and bridges collapsing across Myanmar.