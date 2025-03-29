Myanmar earthquake kills 694; India, UN rush aid as toll expected to rise

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, killing at least 694 people and injuring over 1,670. With rescue operations still underway, the toll is expected to rise significantly. The earthquake also caused destruction in neighbouring Thailand, where a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, killing at least six people.

Myanmar’s military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, has made a rare appeal for international assistance. “I have requested international support for relief efforts and have allowed some offers for support from AHA Center and India,” he said in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV.

The earthquake struck at midday near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, and was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock just 11 minutes later. The tremors were powerful enough to be felt in parts of India and China, sending people rushing into the streets in panic.

The US Geological Survey has warned that the death toll could exceed 1,000. Major General Zaw Min Tun reported that hospitals in Naypyidaw, Mandalay, and Sagaing are struggling to handle the overwhelming number of victims, and authorities have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations.

The earthquake has caused widespread devastation across Myanmar. Mandalay, home to about 1.5 million people, has suffered extensive damage, with roads splitting open, buildings reduced to rubble, and power lines collapsing. At the historic Phaya Taung Monastery, rescue teams are working tirelessly to free monks trapped under debris.

The tremors also reached China’s Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, damaging buildings in Ruili and causing such intense shaking in Mangshi that people found it difficult to stand. Myanmar’s National Center for Seismology confirmed that a 4.2-magnitude aftershock struck the region again at 11:56 pm local time, raising fears of further destruction.

International aid and response

The global community is stepping in to assist Myanmar. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the United Nations (UN) has allocated $5 million in emergency funding to begin relief efforts in Southeast Asia. “We are mobilising resources to support those affected,” he said.

India has also responded swiftly, sending over 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, sleeping bags, food, water purifiers, hygiene kits, and essential medicines. The aid will be transported by an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is closely monitoring the situation and will provide assistance. “We’re going to be helping,” he said.

Myanmar’s government has traditionally been slow to accept foreign aid, but General Min Aung Hlaing indicated that the country is now open to receiving support to manage the crisis.

Thailand building collapse amid earthquake tremors

The earthquake’s impact extended beyond Myanmar’s borders, triggering a deadly disaster in Thailand. A 33-story high-rise under construction collapsed near Bangkok’s Chatuchak market, killing at least six people and injuring several others. As the building crumbled, dust filled the air, forcing onlookers to flee while rescue teams rushed to the site. Footage showed emergency responders pulling victims from the wreckage as ambulances transported the injured to hospitals.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she had ordered emergency agencies to be on high alert for possible aftershocks and instructed officials to assess the structural integrity of buildings in the capital.

Global reactions and prayers

Pope Francis, currently recovering from a five-week hospitalisation for double pneumonia, expressed his prayers for the victims. “The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Amnesty International noted that the earthquake has struck Myanmar at a critical time when the country is already dealing with mass displacement and economic hardship. The organisation also highlighted the reduced humanitarian aid available due to policy changes under the Trump administration.

With search and rescue operations ongoing and aftershocks still being recorded, experts warn that the situation could worsen in the coming days. Damaged roads and broken communication lines are hampering relief efforts, and thousands remain in urgent need of shelter, medical aid, and food. (With agency inputs)