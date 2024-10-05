India to host four-nation Malabar naval exercise from Oct 8 to 18

India will host the four-nation Malabar naval exercise beginning Tuesday amid evolving security situation in the region.

The navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan will carry out a series of complex naval drills during the 'sea phase' of the mega wargame.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Exercise Malabar 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 18, beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the sea phase," the Indian Navy announced on Saturday.

The Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the US and the Indian Navy, has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.