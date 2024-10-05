Security forces conduct search ops in Manipur, seize arms, ammunition

The Manipur Police is continuing its search and seizure operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state in an effort to ensure peace. In a significant operation, security forces carried out search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts of Manipur.Among the items seized were a tear gas gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol complete with a magazine, five 12 bore single-barrel shotguns, eight live ammunition rounds, 13 improvised mortar shells, and five improvised heavy mortars. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These items were recovered by Manipur Police and Assam Rifles from Khengmol Hill in Churachandpur District.Additionally, movement of 172 and 169 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 with respectively essential items has been ensured.



Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.Additionally, a total of 110 checkpoints (Nakas) have been established across various districts in Manipur, covering both hill and valley areas.

Notably, no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State.In another search operation and area domination conducted by security forces in the state on Wednesday, substantial amount of arms and ammunition was recovered.The operation led to the recovery of Lathode Gun (country made), IED, Grenades, Petrol Bomb, Bore Rifle, Pompi Ammunition, Detonator, and other such items from Senam village, Tengnoupal District.



Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday appreciated the efforts of both the state and central governments in ensuring the safe return of the two Manipur youth who were allegedly abducted from Kangpokpi on September 27.



"The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024, have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued," CM Singh said on Thursday.



Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.