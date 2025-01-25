PM Modi congratulates residents of Himachal Pradesh on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated residents of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the Statehood day.

Taking to social media X, the PM in a post wrote that Himachal was a holy land and preserved it's natural beauty and magnificent heritage.

"Many congratulations to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. I wish that our holy land, which preserves its natural beauty and magnificent heritage, progresses rapidly on the path of progress," the post read.

On January 24, the Raj Bhavan of Himachal Pradesh marked the foundation day of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the event, praised the initiative of celebrating state foundation days as part of the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign.

During his interaction with the media, he compared these celebrations to a mini Kumbh and highlighted their cultural and national significance.

Also Read

He said, "While we are witnessing the grand Maha Kumbh, these celebrations of state foundation days under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' are also like a mini-Kumbh. They are no less significant than any major gathering. People from various states come together here, meet, and learn about each other. I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating this tradition."

Shukla emphasised the importance of cultural exchange facilitated by such events. He noted, "These events at Raj Bhavans not only bring people together but also help them know and understand each other better. This is the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he said.

Looking ahead to upcoming events, Governor Shukla extended his wishes, saying, "Tomorrow marks Himachal Pradesh's Full Statehood Day, and on the 26th, we celebrate Republic Day. I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the entire nation on these occasions. Everyone should celebrate their festivals with pride, as they reflect our collective heritage and identity.