India-UK ties built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition: UK envoy

Speaking during the annual King's Birthday Party celebrations here, Kang said this year's celebration follows a milestone year in UKIndia relations, marked by the signing of a Free Trade Agreement, a shared India-UK Vision 2035, and reciprocal visits by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi to each other's countries.

The past year reflects a partnership that is deeper, broader, and more forward-looking than ever before, he said.

"The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition," Kang, who is also the Deputy High Commissioner, said on Friday.