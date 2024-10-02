India urges Israel, Iran to exercise restraint, issues advisory for Indians

Following Iran’s missile strike on Israel, which has worsened the crisis in West Asia, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday, October 2.

Expressing concern over the escalating violence, the Ministry appealed for restraint from all the involved parties, citing the protection of civilians as being paramount.

“We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians. It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” the official statement read.

MEA issues travel advisory amid rising tension in West Asia

The Ministry issued travel advisory, urging Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran,” it said.

Security tightened at Israel embassy in Delhi

In response to the escalating conflict following Iran’s missile strikes, security at the Israeli embassy in Delhi has been tightened, according to a report by India Today which cited Delhi Police sources.

The police have increased patrols around the embassy, emphasising that security personnel are regularly stationed at the site.

Security at the Israeli embassy was also heightened last year after the war between Israel and Hamas, which followed a surprise attack by the Palestinian group on October 7.

Iran’s missile attack on Israel

On Tuesday (October 1), Iran launched 181 ballistic missiles at Israel, marking a significant escalation in tensions in the Middle East, which has already been under strain due to Israel’s military operations against Hamas in Gaza. Israel has warned of serious consequences for Tehran’s actions.

Iran’s attack followed Israel’s airstrike, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at the group’s headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

Last week, Israel initiated a “limited, localised, and targeted” ground offensive against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, aiming to dismantle the group’s infrastructure along its northern border.

Tensions in the region have remained high since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year, triggering the ongoing war in Gaza, which has claimed over 41,000 lives to date.