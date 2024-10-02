Iran targets Mossad HQ, Israeli air base housing F-35 fighter jets: Report

Iran late on Tuesday fired ballistic missiles targeting two military bases of Israel and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, claimed Iranian state television, citing Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's top military officer. Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit, were hit in the Tuesday night attack dubbed 'Operation True Promise II'. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Nevtim air base houses Israel's F-35 fighter jets, according to a report in the Tehran Times, which added that the fighter jets that bombarded Beirut on September 27 flew from this military air base. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps used hypersonic Fatah missiles in targeting the three sites, as per the Iranian news outlet.

Meanwhile, Bagheri further said that Iran deliberately did not attack civilian targets and infrastructure. The ballistic missile attack by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said Bagheri, was in response to the July 31 killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan and the September 27 killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran's military actions against Israel were carried out in accordance with its legitimate rights and with the goal of ensuring peace and security for both Iran and the broader region. "This action was in defence of the interests and citizens of Iran," Pezeshkian said on his account on X, as cited by the Irna news agency.

Irna further reported that people in several cities and towns across Iran hit the streets and squares carrying Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian flags on Tuesday night to celebrate and "express their solidarity with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps successful targeting of Israeli military bases".

Israeli authorities, however, reported that Iran delivered a massive missile attack with about 180 missiles launched towards it, but most of them were intercepted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

Meanwhile, the US military's Central Command announced that three additional squadrons of F-16 and F-15E fighter aircraft and A-10 attack aircraft were arriving in West Asia and that one squadron had already arrived.

According to a White House situation room update, President Biden directed the US military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.

Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said Tuesday night that US forces, who helped Israel shoot down missiles, remained ready to protect US troops and help defend Israel. In a statement, he called the attack by Iran "an outrageous act of aggression."

Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant following "today's outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel," the Pentagon said.

Iran attacked Israel with a barrage of approximately 200 ballistic missiles. While most of those missiles were destroyed before reaching their target, some did impact and cause minimal damage, said the Pentagon press secretary during a briefing .

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Major Gen. Pat Ryder said that the attacks were nearly twice the scope of a similar attack on April 13 and 14. "And like in April, the US again assisted in defending Israel," he said.

Two US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the USS Cole and USS Bulkeley, both deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, fired a dozen interceptors at incoming Iranian ballistic missiles as part of defending Israel, the US Department of Defence spokesperson said adding that "it is unknown if those interceptors took down any of the missiles.