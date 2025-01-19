India-US relationship truly an enduring story of love for ages: Garcetti

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

"What was seen as unthinkable generation ago will seem as indispensable generation from now, thanks to work of these leaders and people of our nations," he said in post on 'X' after meeting Modi

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti addresses a gathering on the theme 'The United States and India: Building Bridges for our People', in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden raised the "compelling and consequential" partnership between the US and India to new heights, outgoing US ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Sunday.

"What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, thanks to the work of these leaders and the people of our nations," he said in a post on 'X' after meeting Modi.

In an emotional short video, the outgoing US envoy described India as his "second home" and said that he is leaving as a "lifelong" friend and supporter of US-India partnership for the future.

He said the India-US relationship is "truly an enduring story of love for the ages" and that "we are only getting started".

"How do I say thank you to the most hospitable people in the world?" he said in the video.

"Your people's dosti and zinda-dili touched me every day. Your festivals, your music, your art, your cuisine -- all have left an indelible mark on my soul," he added.

Garcetti, a political appointee of US President Biden, is stepping down as the ambassador, paving the way for the Trump administration to appoint its new envoy to New Delhi.

He had assumed charge as the US ambassador in May, 2023.

"I will always deeply love America where I was born. But India has been a place where I have learned to embrace life in full colour -- a place where humanity can understand our past and it can glimpse our future," he said.

"Our relationship, well it is truly an enduring story of love for the ages and we are only getting started," he said in the video.

"Picture abhi baki hai mere dost," he concluded.

Garcetti said he had a great final visit with PM Modi.

"Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family," he said in the short video.

"It's clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential US-India partnership to new heights -- record visas, record trade, record defense collaboration, record space cooperation, record students, record investments and so much more," he added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Garcetti called India his "second home".

"As I bid farewell to India after serving as the 26th U.S. Ambassador to this amazing country, my heart is full. You've given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime," he said.

"Today, I leave as more than an ambassador -- I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture," he said.

"My dear India: you're not just incredible'?you're unforgettable," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

