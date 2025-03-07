10 missing Indian workers rescued from West Bank by Israeli authorities

Ten Indian construction workers who had been reported missing were rescued by Israeli authorities from a West Bank village al-Zaayem on Thursday.

“Israeli authorities traced 10 missing Indian construction workers to West Bank & have brought them back to Israel. While the matter is still under investigation, the Embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities & have requested to ensure their safety & well-being @MEAIndia,” the Embassy of India in Israel said in a post on X.

According to a report by Times of Israel, the Population and Immigration Authority indicated that the workers had been held for over a month.

The rescue operation, conducted overnight, was led by Israeli authorities in coordination with the IDF and the Justice Ministry. The workers were subsequently moved to a secure location while their employment status is being reviewed.

According to Ynetnews, Israeli forces apprehended certain suspects at a checkpoint, which eventually led to the workers’ recovery.

Citing reports, news agency PTI mentioned that the workers had legally entered Israel in hopes of securing construction jobs. However, upon being offered employment by a resident of al-Zaayem, their passports were taken away, effectively stranding them in the village.

Also Read

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the conditions in which the workers were held.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said that his office would take all necessary steps to safeguard their rights and integrate them into Israel’s labour market.

In the past year, approximately 16,000 Indian workers have arrived in Israel to work in construction, filling gaps left by the exclusion of tens of thousands of Palestinian workers following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack.

[With agency inputs]