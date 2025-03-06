Israeli authorities rescue 10 Indian workers in Palestinian village

Israeli authorities rescued ten Indian workers in the Palestinian village of A-Za'im, near Jerusalem overnight.

A resident of the village lured the Indians to A-Za'im with promises of work, then took away their passports. Without their passports, the Indians could not return to Israel. Indian Embassy in Israel said on X, "Israeli authorities traced 10 missing Indian construction workers to West bank and have brught them back to Israel. While the matter is still under investigation, the Embassy is in touch with the Israeli authorities and have requested to ensure their saftey and well being."

The workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them.