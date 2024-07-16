The security forces launched a joint search operation following suspected movement of two persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The troops are already on high alert along the border line and hinterland in the border district, they said.

Acting swiftly on information about spotting suspicious movement of two persons near Betaar river, the army and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a search operation, the officials said.

The soldiers also questioned one person roaming in the area, they said.



Earlier, four Indian Army soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, the Congress party criticised the central government by posting a graphic on 'X' which claimed that within 38 days of the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, nine terrorist attacks have already taken place.

The post also mentions that during these recent terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers were killed, 13 injured, 10 civilians were killed and 44 were injured.

In its official post, the party also consoled the loss of lives of the bravehearts " Four of our soldiers have been martyred in the terrorist encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Pray to God to give place to the virtuous souls in his feet and give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. Our condolences are with his family," the party posted on X

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the Central government alleging that the government was acting as if it were business as usual.



Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief him on the encounter in Doda.