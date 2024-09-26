Indian army may return to LAC patrolling points barred by China. Here's how

India and China are reported to have made "significant progress" in bridging their differences over unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which could possibly result in Indian troops regaining access to certain patrolling points along the LAC that they were previously restricted from accessing.

The process also includes discussing a potential solution that considers both India and China's pre-April 2020 positions, while also addressing ongoing concerns in Arunachal Pradesh, reported the Indian Express on Thursday.

As both nations work towards resolving the lostanding disputes along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including exploring a solution that takes into account their respective pre-standoff positions, the report said that local commanders from both sides have been holding meetings on the ground to avoid clashes, as part of confidence-building measures.

What is the key point of this process?

Citing unnamed sources, the report said that Indian troops, who were previously restricted from accessing certain patrolling points along the LAC, either due to the presence of Chinese troops or the creation of buffer zones during the disengagement process, could possibly regain access to these locations.





Speaking to the national daily, unnamed senior officials confirmed that these developments had occurred during recent diplomatic and political discussions between New Delhi and Beijing.

The 31st Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meeting took place on August 29 in Beijing, with Indian military representatives in attendance.

Now, the 22nd round of Corps Commanders' level talks between India and China is expected to be held soon to finalise the specifics, including the timeline for troop redeployment based on the agreement.

What is the status of the LAC right now?

While troops stationed along the LAC remain on alert, the report said that they are avoiding confrontation to prevent additional trust deficit from building up and possibly delaying the implementation of redeployment plans.

In fact, as a further confidence-building measure, local commanders from both sides have reportedly been meeting to ensure any clashes are avoided.





The process of stocking winter supplies for the 50,000-60,000 additional troops stationed in eastern Ladakh also continues. According to the report, while troop redeployment along the LAC might occur, the de-induction and de-escalation process is expected to be lengthy.

The last formal disengagement at the LAC took place in September 2022, when both sides withdrew troops from Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area of eastern Ladakh.

Significant friction points like the Galwan Valley, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and the Gogra-Hot Springs area have also seen partial resolutions over the last four years, with the establishment of buffer zones along the LAC.





However, legacy issues in areas such as the Depsang Plains and Demchok, which predate the current standoff, remain unresolved.

At the Depsang Plains, for example, Indian troops have been blocked from accessing their patrol points in a location known as the Y junction.

What are India's current military plans along the LAC?

Officials familiar with the situation told the national daily that plans to raise an additional division for Ladakh are underway, and at least one brigade is already partially being moved to the region.

The formation of this division, likely to be the 72nd Division, is reportedly expected by mid-2025. This will free up the Rashtriya Rifles' Uniform Force to return to its original position within the 16 Corps.





However, officials reportedly said that regardless of changes in troop deployment, infrastructure development along the LAC will proceed as planned to ensure preparedness for any potential contingencies.

Until the final redeployment plans are implemented, the current Indian troop deployment and patrolling will remain in effect.

However, the report added that the Indian Army had not responded to questions regarding this matter at the time of reporting.

What are India and China saying about the LAC?

Statements following diplomatic and political discussions last month hinted at progress towards a resolution.

With regard to the WMCC meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement noting a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views aimed at reducing differences and finding an early resolution to the ongoing issues.

On September 12, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented that approximately 75 per cent of the "disengagement problems" with China had been "sorted out," although he cautioned that the "larger issue" was the increasing militarisation of the border.

This was followed by a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement that troops had disengaged from four areas in eastern Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley, and that the situation along the borders remained stable.

Additionally, on September 12, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, where they discussed the progress made in recent consultations on border issues.

A statement released by the MEA indicated that the Doval-Wang meeting provided both sides with an opportunity to review recent efforts towards achieving an "early resolution" of the remaining issues along the LAC, which would help stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations.

Both parties agreed to "work with urgency and redouble their efforts to achieve complete disengagement in the remaining areas".