US, allies call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.

The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.

We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy, the statement reads. We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary cease-fire immediately."

There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli or Lebanese governments or Hezbollah but senior US officials said all parties were aware of the call for a ceasefire and would be speaking for themselves in the coming hours. The officials said Hezbollah would not be a signatory to the cease-fire, but they believe the government of Lebanon would coordinate its acceptance with the group.

While the ceasefire call applies only to the Israel-Lebanon border, senior US officials said they were looking to use a three-week pause in fighting there to restart stalled negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The nations calling for a ceasefire include the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Work on the proposal came together quickly this week with President Joe Biden's national security team, led by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, working with allies to get the deal together, according to a US official. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations, said the deal crystallized by late Wednesday afternoon during a conversation on the sidelines of the General Assembly between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Nol Barrot told the UN Security Council during a meeting that we are counting on both parties to accept it without delay.

Barrot said France, a former colonial power to Lebanon, and the US had consulted with the sides on final parameters for a diplomatic way out of this crisis, adding that war is not unavoidable.

US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood encouraged the council to support the diplomatic efforts but didn't offer specifics about the plan.

We are working with other countries on a proposal that we hope will lead to calm and enable discussions to a diplomatic solution, he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US administration was "intensely engaged with a number of partners to deescalate tensions in Lebanon and to work to get a cease-fire agreement that would have so many benefits for all concerned.

Blinken and other advisers to President Joe Biden have spent the past three days at and on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders in New York lobbying other countries to support the plan, according to US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic conversations.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein have been meeting with Middle East allies in New York and have been in touch with Israeli officials about the proposal, one of the US officials said.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu has given the green light to pursue a possible deal, but only if it includes the return of Israeli civilians to their homes. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati threw his support behind the French-US plan that enjoys international support and which would put an end to this dirty war.

He called on the Security Council to guarantee the withdrawal of Israel from all the occupied Lebanese territories and the violations that are repeated on a daily basis.

Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, told journalists at the United Nations that Israel would like to see a ceasefire and the return of people to their homes near the border: It will happen, either after a war or before a war. We hope it will be before.

Addressing the Security Council later Wednesday night, he made no mention of negotiations on a temporary ceasefire but said Israel does not seek a full-scale war.

Both Danon and Mikati reffirmed their governments' commitment to a Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 Israeli-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.

Danon demanded that the resolution be enforced in full without delay: I make this declaration here today, to remove any doubt: Never again. Never again will the Jewish people hide from the monsters whose purpose in life is to murder Jews.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden warned in an appearance on ABC's The View that an all-out war is possible but said he thinks the opportunity also exists to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region.

Meanwhile, the chief of Israel's army said Wednesday that the military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group's deepest strike yet.