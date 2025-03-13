Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army to deploy Sherp ATVs for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Indian Army to deploy Sherp ATVs for UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

The Sherp ATVs are engineered for superior adaptability and unmatched amphibious capabilities

Representative Image: Indian Army is set to deploy indigenously developed Sherp All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for peacekeeping operations | Reuters
The Indian Army is set to deploy indigenously developed Sherp All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for peacekeeping operations under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), significantly enhancing mobility in extreme terrain conditions.

The Army posted on X, "The Indian Army is set to deploy the indigenously developed Sherp All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for peacekeeping operations to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, significantly enhancing mobility in extreme terrain."

"The Sherp ATVs are engineered for superior adaptability and unmatched amphibious capabilities, making them ideal for the challenging environments encountered in South Sudan. As a force-multiplying asset, the Sherp ATV will bolster rapid response capabilities, improve high-mobility logistics, and extend the operational reach of UN peacekeepers," said the Army on X.

"This deployment showcases India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and demonstrates the nation's growing defence capabilities on a global stage, reinforcing tactical mobility and India's contribution to international peace and security," added the post.

