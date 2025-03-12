Decoded: Baloch separatists and why they seek freedom from Pakistan

A recent attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has once again drawn global attention to the region’s ongoing insurgency. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the hijacking, highlighting longstanding grievances and growing security concerns in the area.

What happened to Pakistan’s Jaffar Express?

On Tuesday, armed militants attacked the Jaffar Express while it was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar. The train was intercepted in a tunnel near the rugged Gudalar and Piru Kunri regions of Balochistan, forcing it to a halt. The assailants, reportedly linked to the BLA, opened fire, injuring the train’s driver and several passengers.

The attack resulted in the train’s partial derailment, with militants taking hundreds of passengers hostage. Pakistani security forces responded swiftly, engaging in a gunfight with the hijackers. According to official sources, at least 27 militants were killed, and 104 hostages were successfully rescued. However, clashes continued as authorities worked to secure the remaining passengers.

Pakistan train hijack: Who is behind the attack?

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an armed separatist group, claimed responsibility for the hijacking. The group, which has been fighting for Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan for decades, described the attack as part of its broader insurgency.

According to reports, the BLA also claimed to have killed 20 Pakistani soldiers and shot down a drone in the same operation. While the Pakistani military has not confirmed these claims, the incident marks one of the most high-profile militant attacks in recent years.

What is the Balochistan Liberation Army?

The BLA is one of the most active separatist groups in Pakistan. It emerged in the early 2000s, intensifying its attacks on government targets, security forces, and infrastructure projects. The group argues that Balochistan was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in 1948 against the will of its people, a claim that remains at the center of its fight for independence.

The group claims that the Khan of Kalat, the region’s former ruler, was forced to sign the instrument of accession in March 1948. The militants argue that the federal government exploits Balochistan’s vast mineral and oil wealth while the ethnic Baloch population faces marginalisation and economic hardship.

Meanwhile, the region’s security establishment also stands accused of committing human rights violations against the Baloch community through enforced disappearances. The BLA also targets Chinese investments within the region, including projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The group is considered a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the US, the UK, and the EU.

BLA’s longstanding conflict with Pakistan

The BLA has led a decades-old rebellion against the Pakistani government demanding Balochistan’s independence. The group has split into different splinter groups, including the United Baloch Army (UBA) and the Baloch Republican Army (BRA). These factions sometimes fall under umbrella organisations like the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS). The BLA follows a cell-based structure with different commanders running operations in various parts of Balochistan. The leadership has operated predominantly from abroad, with senior leaders allegedly based in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

For over two decades, the BLA has been at the center of a violent insurgency in Pakistan’s resource-rich but restive southwestern province. It is known for targeting security assets, infrastructure, and foreign interests, particularly CPEC-related projects. Some major incidents include the 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, the 2019 assault on a luxury hotel in Gwadar targeting Chinese nationals, and ambushes on security personnel, railway lines, and power grids.

Who are the Baloch people?

The Baloch are an ethnic group spread across Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Their homeland, spanning parts of all three countries, is roughly the size of France. The largest portion is in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, followed by Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan province. The region is mountainous and arid, with a sparse population of approximately nine million Baloch, who primarily organise themselves into tribes rather than aligning with a single nation-state.

Why did the BLA hijack a train in Pakistan?

The attack on the Jaffar Express aligns with the BLA’s broader strategy of targeting Pakistani infrastructure and drawing attention to its cause. The hijacking was part of the group’s ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani government. Political persecution is another major factor driving the conflict. The BLA accuses the Pakistani government of human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch activists. The group demands the release of political prisoners and activists.

This hijacking also reflects the recent escalation in tensions following the unification of various Baloch armed groups. The BLA appears to be seeking international attention and increasing pressure on the Pakistani government to negotiate. Additionally, targeting critical infrastructure such as railways is a strategic move by the BLA to disrupt economic activities and challenge the government’s authority in the region.

Why is Balochistan important?

Balochistan’s significance lies in its geostrategic and economic importance. It shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan, making it a key route for international trade. Its 770-kilometre coastline along the Arabian Sea provides direct access to the Indian Ocean, strengthening its role in global maritime trade. The region is also rich in minerals such as iron, copper, gold, and uranium, attracting global interest. Moreover, Balochistan plays a crucial role in projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

Beyond its economic value, Balochistan holds geopolitical importance. Major powers such as the US, China, and European nations consider the region strategically significant due to its proximity to key trade routes and resources. The development of Gwadar Port has further enhanced Balochistan’s role as a regional economic hub, connecting Central Asia with the Middle East and South Asia. Historically, the province was central to the 19th-century “Great Game” between Britain and Russia, a strategic relevance that continues today. However, despite its importance, Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most underdeveloped provinces, fuelling resentment among the local population.

Did the weapons left behind by the US in Afghanistan play a role?

The chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021 not only ended America’s two-decade military presence but also left behind a large arsenal of military equipment, fuelling instability in the region. Former US president Donald Trump criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the exit, calling it “stupid” for abandoning military assets worth billions of dollars. These weapons have since empowered militant groups operating in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan.

The TTP, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and BLA have reportedly taken advantage of the power vacuum and freely available arms. The sharp rise in militant attacks in Pakistan’s border regions since the US withdrawal suggests these abandoned stockpiles are now being used against regional security forces. The porous border between Afghanistan and Pakistan facilitates weapons smuggling, with groups such as TTP acquiring US-made arms and potentially supplying them to other militant organisations, including Baloch separatists.

The Taliban’s control over a vast arsenal of US-supplied weapons has also created a regional arms market. Weapon merchants holding Taliban permits openly sell US-made arms, making them accessible to various insurgent groups in Balochistan. Although direct evidence linking these weapons specifically to the BLA is limited, overall militarisation in the region has increased significantly due to the influx of advanced weaponry.