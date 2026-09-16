Indigenous T-SHUL BEAM counter-drone system proves capability at Pokhran

Indian defence technology company IG Defence has demonstrated its indigenous T-SHUL BEAM counter-unmanned aerial system (counter-UAS) at the Indian Air Force’s Dronathan 2026 exercise, which concluded at Pokhran on Wednesday.

T-SHUL BEAM showcased its capability to neutralise aerial drone threats through soft-kill electronic countermeasures, underlining the growing focus on indigenously developed technologies to counter the expanding threat posed by drones in modern warfare.

The company said the system had been designed to provide a rapidly deployable capability against small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), first-person-view (FPV) drones and other low-cost unmanned platforms that can be deployed by adversaries with limited warning.

T-SHUL BEAM is a man-portable, directional counter-UAS system developed by IG Defence for the soft-kill engagement of hostile drones. Unlike hard-kill systems that physically destroy an incoming drone, soft-kill systems seek to disrupt the electronic links that allow an unmanned platform to communicate, navigate or transmit information.

The system uses a multi-band radio-frequency architecture designed to interfere with critical links associated with unmanned aerial systems, including command-and-control, telemetry, video transmission and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals. Its directional architecture allows electronic countermeasures to be focused on the targeted aerial system, enabling operators to respond to drone threats. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer of IG Defence, said T-SHUL BEAM operated on GRID — IG Defence’s indigenously developed, AI-powered battle management system (BMS) for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (C5ISRT). GRID integrates sensors, unmanned systems, intelligence and command elements into a common operational picture, enabling commanders and operators to detect, understand, decide and coordinate actions across the battlespace, he said.

The new system has been designed specifically for tactical-edge deployment, where military units may need a mobile and localised capability to respond to small drones emerging over forward positions, temporary deployments or critical assets. The system’s portability and directional nature make it suitable for operational environments where conventional, larger counter-drone installations may not be readily deployable. “The rapid evolution of drone warfare has made counter-UAS capability an essential requirement for modern military operations. T-SHUL BEAM is designed to give operators a mobile and responsive capability against small UAVs and FPV systems, while its integration with GRID enables it to become part of a wider battlespace architecture,” said Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (retired), associate vice-president of IG Defence.