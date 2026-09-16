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Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney join hands for India's HALE UAV programme

HALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I
The collaboration supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:44 AM IST
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An Indian firm and an American defence major on Tuesday announced that they will work together to support the development of India's high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle.

In a statement, Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada said they will evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a HALE unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), being designed and developed under a programme by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Pratt & Whitney is a business of US-based RTX.

The collaboration supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

HALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities," the statement said.

"Bharat Forge Aerospace business is proud to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney Canada to advance India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities," Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., was quoted as saying in the statement.

"By combining Pratt & Whitney's globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge's engineering and systems integration expertise, we aim to support development of a world-class HALE platform that strengthens India's strategic self-reliance and defense preparedness," he said.

This collaboration with Bharat Forge reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's aerospace and defence ambitions, said Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head, Pratt & Whitney.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, which is exactly what's needed for India's HALE programme," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bharat ForgePratt & WhitneyDrones UAVExternal Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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